A kea eats from my palm By Alice van Duuren

A kea eats from my palm

I cradle a feast within the bowl

Of my offering hands. The claws

Do not hesitate. Beak, gently

Lifting seed and nut, dried

Sultanas and cranberries. The dark

Beak whispers against my delicate

Lifeline. This small kindness

Consumes me. At night, I toss

With the memory of something

So dangerous touching me

With such softness. Did you

Know they can tear apart

An unattended car? Their green

Feathers turn almost black

When stained with the blood

Of sheep. Yet, their vicious

Natures haunt my tender

Palms. They kissed me

As if they understood I was

Fragile, a breath away from

Shattering all over the asphalt.

By Alice van Duuren

Biography:

Alice van Duuren is a nonbinary writer from New Zealand, who used to hate both reading and poetry. Admittedly, they were 13 at the time and hated just about everything. Since then, they have studied English Literature, Tourism, Screen Production, and Applied Writing. In their free time, Alice likes to daydream about dragons, cuddle with their cat, and drink excessive amounts of tea. Social media Tumblr: lavenderfables.tumblr.com Twitter: @lavenderfables Carrd: thelavenderfables.carrd.co