Fragile By Katie Howard

Fragile

There was an era—

more a lustrum—

still, a time when

fear evaded me:

When Daddy was my father,

not a ticking clock of glass.

Every cigarette that left his lips,

potentially his last,

did not phase me.

In ICU, he whispered,

with his birdsong voice enflamed

by fires he’d inhaled since

before my first day

on Earth.

There was a time when

every move I made

truly felt my own.

Nowadays, I tiptoe

to a darkened, morning room

where tiny little you finds me

with my father’s face,

freckles, and smile

fill my eyes with tears and blind me.

I ache the days I realize

you’ll never know the man

you resemble.

Little love, in truth

you’ll see me as glass, too,

and you’ll fret over how poorly assembled

we are—

how every ride in a car

is a threat to our state on this plane.

And when you watch me exhale smoke

on the porch while you eat lunch,

you’ll tell your friends mommy is a dragon

and you love my fire-breathing so much

that you hope you’ll be a dragon, one day, too.

And the light in your eyes will glow the same blue

as the speckled face on that ticking clock

the day he stood to watch me walk

from my first steps to cross the stage.

But darling boy made up of

clearest crystal ever seen,

you’ll be the first of us to fly

without the clouds around your wings.

By Katie Howard

Biography:

Katie Howard is a writer and artist from Florida with no previous publications to date. Much of her work deals with loss or psychological conflict in the self. A new mother and recent graduate from UCF, she aspires to spark a more open dialogue about depression and post-partum depression.