When I Get Drunk and Think of Palestine By Fatima Sausan Masoud

When I Get Drunk and Think of Palestine

When I get drunk and think of Palestine,

I think of figs and my grandmother’s plants

and how the cocoa always had a thick layer

of greyish skin and tasted

of powdered milk.

I think of blue carrots

and the lemon groves

where we found that dying bat

clinging to a branch

barely breathing with tired wings.

I think of limestone buildings

warming in the summer sun

and the dark basement full of grain

doused and dripping with

the scent of kerosene.

I think of village weddings

and pale nights spent on the roof,

the sweet scent of apple tobacco

bubbling in the water pipe

our hands faded henna red.

I think of soldiers and

my cousin’s plastic gun

and the morning they stormed his house

stomping over my grandmother’s screams

when he pointed it straight at their hearts.

By Fatima Sausan Masoud

Biography:

A Palestinian-American born in the southwest, Fatima Sausan Masoud (she/her) holds an MFA in Creative Writing from the University of Texas at El Paso. She lives in El Paso and teaches First Year Composition and Elementary Arabic at the same university. She finds time to write in the in-between spaces when her kids are asleep. Find her on Instagram (@applewhiskey).