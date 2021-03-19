PART OF THE PURÉE By Hibah Shabkhez

PART OF THE PURÉE

‘Relax, my duck does not want to eat you’

Flashes a t-shirt unreassuringly

As a stiletto moves up past my neck.

Jammed under the middle-stairs of a two

Layered train, I am left staring vacantly

At a book with a nest on a bare deck

I stand longing for the paper-tigers

Of old, roaring the promise of inked flames

To charm away these travails and rigours

Become too quotidian for such games

To amuse or appal.

The blender stops. Its once-human purée

Spills into tubes and hallways, ascenseurs,

Then emerges squinting from the dim tunnels

Startled so much by the faint winter-grey

It moves the languid sun to brief fureurs,

The wind to éclats that spur on the bells.

The cloches peal long over the cold river

That lies not fifty paces hence. There

I would fain go, to laugh and to shiver

Off with old friends each shoulder-slumping care

That besieges us all.

But I am part of the purée, dodging

Puddles and debris with my booted feet

Through these limp criss-crossing streams of ‘pardon!’

From the scent of fresh bread I am drawing

Just enough strength for a dream as the neat

Portes open and we pour in by the ton.

Tomorrow I will not be train-paste poured

Docilely into a chair. I will sail

Roamingly to the water. The soured

Lines on my face will melt, this cage will fail

To hold me in its thrall.

By Hibah Shabkhez



Hibah Shabkhez is a writer of the half-yo literary tradition, an erratic language-learning enthusiast, and a happily eccentric blogger from Lahore, Pakistan. Her work has previously appeared in Bandit Fiction, Shot Glass Journal, Across The Margin, Panoplyzine, Feral, Literati Magazine, and a number of other literary magazines. Studying life, languages and literature from a comparative perspective across linguistic and cultural boundaries holds a particular fascination for her. Linktree: https://linktr.ee/HibahShabkhez

