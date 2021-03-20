The America of forgetting By Wayne Myers-Taylor

The America of forgetting

My father sailed into New York

On the ship Queen Mary, 1954.

I have a photograph of him, all smiles,

Unweighted by sorrow.

I imagine him arising in the middle of the night

Climbing the steps to the sea-salted deck

And dropping his past like an anchor

Into the wild black ocean.

His smile says it all —

Wide enough to show a crooked incisor.

He arrived in the America of forgetting,

More life before him than behind,

A path at his feet as clean and sharp

As a fresh snow on Brooklyn.

By Wayne Myers-Taylor

Biography:

Wayne Myers-Taylor divides his time between writing poetry and short fiction, teaching yoga, and updating websites. Previously, he was a journalist at Good Morning America, World News Tonight, and other media outlets. He lives in Northern California, but Brooklyn is his home.

