She By Andréana Elise

She

She is hard to kill –

this girl kneeling in tall grasses,

lifting her head from the mud.

After years of exhaustion

she’s charged with new life

and runs into the sun as if

willing that divine body

to hold her close and nuzzle her

with a kiss like burning coal.

She knows what’s coming,

senses the tectonic shifts –

the quaking plates –

the gathering up of gale force winds

and tsunamis slamming against

villages, consuming

our babies and grandparents.

She’s lived through suicide

attacks, and the collapse

of commerce and politics.

Each day, she waits

for the body count to rise,

numbing her fingers

on an endless blue

rosary.

She forgets

how to speak and how to eat.

Sleep evaporates like mist

on jasmine leaves in the garden

of the Lord, on Mount Carmel.

She lived here once, by the sea’s

wide arc, and returns, in her dreams,

climbing the green terraces

where flame trees, caught in sunlight

burn secrets into her eyes.

Her pupils shrink to specks of dust –

and when she blinks, it is dusk again,

the city cloaked in fallen stars

as the living and the dead

walk together up the mountainside,

wearing bright colors and singing.

Fountains burst on her right,

on her left, and she stands

in their midst unwavering

calling her body back to life.

She senses them,

the ones who didn’t survive –

the mothers lost in childbirth,

the strangled brides and sisters

who felt their only option

was to starve themselves

to death.

She senses them –

the deathless ones –

holding her hands,

pressing cool wrists

to the small of her back,

kissing her forehead

with feather-soft breath.

Together, they ascend.

Up the white steps and into

the blue and radiant night.

They climb –

past the golden shrine lit

like a paper lantern

in the heart of Carmel.

Up and up they flow

like sap, like milk, like blood

Spilt in sacrifice.

They merge yet remain

faithfully alone

singing to the earth,

to the children, their very breath

the hush that brings healing.

She joins them,

this chorus on the mountainside.

Even as her spirit stays

inside her bones,

even as she stirs

and shifts, lifting her lids

in a pale green room

in her own home, her own garden

where the sun hangs

in the locust trees

brightly burning

And she is,

cell by wounded cell,

reborn.

By Andréana Elise

Biography:

Andréana Elise is a poet, essayist, traveler, teacher, and community builder. She’s also a Baha’i—a Faith that’s taken her on a wild ride across continents and cultures. She’s the author of Circle the Bones with Shining and Songs of Deliverance (both forthcoming), shedding light on women’s suffering and soulwork. She works with beautiful people of all backgrounds to embody justice and make refuge for the human spirit. You can find her walking in the Tennessee wilderness or online: aelefton.org

