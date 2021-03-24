nonna By Erika Spadavecchia

nonna

there, lassù

your orthogonal confessional, a pharmacy 7 storeys high

ti intravedo in the margin of your mornings

discarnate, immovable in the Cimmerian window

watering your gerani, gladioli. your fingers fulgurated

vibrating, fondling the ringlets of light: sub-errant guardo, non guardo

above your nest yes, the sky

buries its head vergognoso yes, ungracious

passeri averting both eyes, yes, at your

importunate, murmured canzonette. the faint

concert you sing, just before your perennial

babelic request: lo stoa aspettann, lo sto aspettan.

the pious infanticide

aspetti, aspetti. aspetti cristo, aspetto lui, aspetti as the unmendable thought unstitches

its threads on your skin–like sanguine branches denuded, bent to recline on your prostrate limbs che paiono di neve

guardo, how the corrupted azure pries, contrite

into your days in the nubècola. hears your encrusted

heresies at night, the static silence of your

phone. the inexistent admonitions of sound, one of the

calls you negotiate with christ, from the seed

who has forsaken you, without a word

mentre imbrunisce di già, il ricordo

where you mirror yourself, sola

By Erika Spadavecchia

Biography:

She is currently based in Rome, where she teaches, writes and lives with her fish. She recently obtained an MPhil in Criticism and Culture from the University of Cambridge.

