Car Music By Marissa Michel

Car Music

___ settle into the cheap leather seats of your silver Toyota

And let our bodies simmer in July heat

I am drowning

In sweat and so are you and so are

The children selling hot lemonade that costs too much

On a run-down street we pass by

We ___ over the radio as usual

I want jazz

Jazz like Gillespie or Ella or

Chick Corea and his keyboard

Jazz like the songs my mother plays while she drinks

In sunlight on lazy Sunday mornings

___ you don’t

You want to ___ about how

Michael Jordan definitely pushed off Bryon Russel

__ God referees should learn to do their damn jobs

I am listening to the poor engine ___ along

While the air conditioner groans and heaves

Like it’s on the last leg of a marathon ___

God it’s too hot to be driving around in this oven

Talking about nothing

I stare out the window and want to ___

Because the sky is just so perfect

Just so

Perfectly blue

And now you are upset ___ I said I don’t know

Anything about basketball

But you don’t know anything about ___

Maybe that __ a good thing

Maybe I am happy I don’t know anything about basketball

I know the empty air is ___ heavy so

I turn on the radio

And you roll your eyes and keep on driving and don’t say

Anything

Even though the music is too ___

*we

argue

and

talk

and

mumble

and

cry

because

silence

is

too

loud

By Marissa Michel

Biography:



Marissa Michel is a second generation American of Haitian and Puerto Rican heritage. She served as the 2020 Prince George’s County Youth Poet Laureate. In 2020 she received multiple national gold medals for poetry in the Scholastic Arts and Writing Awards, and an American Voice nomination. She was also the recipient of the 2020 Diaz-Mattison Poetry Prize. Her newest works can be found in the Scholastic Arts and Writing Online Gallery, Love Letters To the Mothers and Fathers of the African Diaspora, and the Bridgewater International Poetry Festival. More information about her can be found on www.marissamichel.com

