Hebrew Word for Vegetarian By Shoshana Tehila Surek

Hebrew Word for Vegetarian
Cholent: potatoes, carrots, egg tucked in lamb.
I think of veal, this lamb.
Close quarters in the women’s balcony, where she is
Bleating for a false rubber mother
swatting my leg. She is not my ma, my Ima, my
knee fur matted from kneeling on
lace with small holes to see through,
holes so small that
gender can’t be seen, where
there is no light, where
we are swaying to the daven, where
there is no standing lamb
wrapped in teffilin, we move to the darkness,
boxed in tradition
Canter’s tender version of Torah, G-d’s word,
and this lamb succumbs to Kiddush.
By Shoshana Tehila Surek
Biography:
I am a first-generation American and the daughter of a Holocaust survivor, which informs all of my work. I received my MA and MFA in Creative Writing from Regis University. My essays, short stories, flash fiction, and poetry, can be read or are forthcoming in Carve Magazine, december Magazine, SmokeLong Quarterly, Malahat Review, Vestal Review, Cease, Cows, 3Elements Review, and f(r)iction Magazine. In 2017, I was nominated for a Pushcart Prize and I am a 2019 Curt Johnson Prose Award finalist. More of my work can be found at www.ShoshanaSurek.com.