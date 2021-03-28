Ancestor Song By Kristina Sargent

Ancestor Song

Thick wool sweaters often covered the

crooked trail of her left collar bone.

The one that never healed straight.

It sang her story anyway,

the way the Appalachian winds,

rains and rivers do.

It sang the story of a yellow field

consecrated in end-of-day, golden light.

The field she was dragged through by her golden hair.

It told the story of the back of a rifle

That was turned on her, when he realized

the chamber wasn’t loaded.

He smelled of whiskey,

and claimed to not remember doing it.

Claimed to never have noticed the

crooked road of her collar bone

that shouted at him

with winding, sing-songy curses,

the way the Appalachian winds, rains and rivers did.

Until the day the curving roads swallowed him up.

And my great-grandmother,

8 months pregnant at the time,

packed her bags of scarves and wool sweaters,

and left.

By Kristina Sargent

Biography:

