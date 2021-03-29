National Poetry Month Prompts 2021

We are reviving our tradition of sharing a series of new National Poetry Writing Month poetry prompts! We are doing things a bit differently this year by releasing all of the prompts in advance. Our series this year contains 41 new prompts, as well as the entire series of 29 prompts from 2016.

The collection is available on a pay what you can basis. Out of the funds we receive, 50% of the proceeds generated from the sale of this series will be donated to Ripple Community Center, which operates a day shelter, an affordable housing program, and strives to serve those “who are living with mental illness, who have experienced significant trauma, or have other conditions or experiences that can leave them isolated and alone.”

Click here to start your writing journey

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Tumblr

