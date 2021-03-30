Immigrant warrior By Wayne Myers-Taylor

Immigrant warrior

Mother on my mind.

I find her face, her words

In an old jewelry box, filled with her scent.

I saved her perfumes;

Poison, and Escape.

Here in the box are her records;

Her campaign to lay siege to New York.

Her correspondence with governments —

Pleas for sanctuary, proof of work,

Statements of funds, testimony of friends

To her solvency, and her resolve.

The certificate says she’s naturalized

But her photo says otherwise;

Jamaican queen in tiger stripes

Sharply focused in black and white,

Untamed, and ready for war.

Brooklyn, unsteady and unready

For the heat she was bringing;

Hard island woman, coming out swinging.

By Wayne Myers-Taylor

Biography:

Wayne Myers-Taylor divides his time between writing poetry and short fiction, teaching yoga, and updating websites. Previously, he was a journalist at Good Morning America, World News Tonight, and other media outlets. He lives in Northern California, but Brooklyn is his home.

