Tarantulas By Fatima Sausan Masoud

Tarantulas

In Palestine, my brother built

a makeshift zoo and began to

charge admission: half a shekel

for a full day’s pass.

He caught the tarantulas

every morning with a bucket and

an olive branch. Placed them in

thick plastic bags, hanging on the

garden wall. The tarantulas gnawed

the sides of their homes, pawing

at the sky, chewing their way

toward the domed hills. One

night, a tarantula escaped.

She crawled into my grandmother’s

bathroom. We awoke to the

screams. Grandmother beating

at the tiled floor. The tarantula

running toward the open door.

Grandmother kept hitting, even

when the tarantula was just a spot

staining the blue tile. My brother

stood in the doorway, crying.

The next morning, he took down

the zoo, plucked the bags off the wall,

and returned the tarantulas to

the hills. They marched across

the sand. We watched them run

back to their homes, their bodies

dotting the desert, staining the

landscape like spots on the sun.

By Fatima Sausan Masoud

Biography:

A Palestinian-American born in the southwest, Fatima Sausan Masoud (she/her) holds an MFA in Creative Writing from the University of Texas at El Paso. She lives in El Paso and teaches First Year Composition and Elementary Arabic at the same university. She finds time to write in the in-between spaces when her kids are asleep. Find her on Instagram (@applewhiskey).

