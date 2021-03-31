Midnight in the Forgotten Country By Marissa Michel

Midnight in the Forgotten Country



ki kote yon lagè kòmanse?

Where does a war begin?

In the pits of dream-starved children?

The ones hungry to capture the promise of a ripe sunrise

in their longing mouths

and hold on to the taste of freedom for a while longer?

Yesterday we were all children

We split the earth with the force of our footsteps

We were baptized in the cool shadows beneath palm trees

and devoured fleshy mangos in celebration

Èske yon lagè kòmanse an silans?

Does a war begin in silence?

Silence like my grandmother in the first breaths of a new day,

as she wraps the coils of her hair into fake silks and plasters on a weathered smile?

Yon po chofe anvan li klou – A pot heats before it boils

she tells me. Beneath her clay surface is something like pain.

Oswa èske lagè etensèl nan BOOM nan yon peta?

Or does war spark in the BOOM of a firecracker?

In my sleep I hear the wailing of my forefathers

Despair has a voice louder than God’s

I imagine the revolutions woven into the tapestry of my lineage

My father drenches each syllable of our family name in pride

Pride. It runs deep and long, a river in my blood

We come alive to the beat of cow-skin drums

and sweat onto the hot pavement

We glisten gold in the midday sun

Lè yon lagè fini?

When does a war end?

My grandfather exhales the dust of rubble and gun powder and

death

our prayers mimic battle cries and we lean on each other like soldiers

We bring dlo nan je, tears, to the altar

I wonder ki jan nou konnen ki moun ki te genyen?

How do we know who has won?

We adapt to discomfort, honor sacrifice. Life is a bittersweet melody.

We are a chorus, singing anthems to the rhythm of our heart beats

Mothers give passed down lessons as peace offerings

They say

Timoun, pa kite evaris kraze gratitid.

Child, do not let greed overpower gratitude.

We forget to care

We fill our hearts with fantasies instead

Nighttime is for hoping. For making wishes to shooting stars

and dreaming of the impossible

The coming of a new day brings fresh battles,

fresh wounds, fresh victories

For now we hold ourselves in the milky moonlight

and offer the air a silent declaration

Nou toujou isit la

We are still here

By Marissa Michel

Biography:

Marissa Michel is a second generation American of Haitian and Puerto Rican heritage. She served as the 2020 Prince George’s County Youth Poet Laureate. In 2020 she received multiple national gold medals for poetry in the Scholastic Arts and Writing Awards, and an American Voice nomination. She was also the recipient of the 2020 Diaz-Mattison Poetry Prize. Her newest works can be found in the Scholastic Arts and Writing Online Gallery, Love Letters To the Mothers and Fathers of the African Diaspora, and the Bridgewater International Poetry Festival. More information about her can be found on www.marissamichel.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Tumblr

