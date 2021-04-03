Big Girl Things By Karese Burrows

Big Girl Things

I thought I wanted you teach me big girl things,

where I’d forget what was childish or juvenile.

So I fell into you, because I thought you’d catch

me before I hit the ground, small, jagged pieces

of me scattered everywhere, big ones too. Maybe

you were terrified. Maybe I changed, became

something too heavy and you moved your hand

away. I’ve never heard a heart beat as fast as I have

than in that car with you, on those nights, driving

down quiet, empty highways, where I learned big

girl things, mistook dream for reality, let you take,

and go on taking because I thought you’d keep me

safe. But maybe that car was really a cage, and your

hands were just big, beautiful lies, inlayed and blinding,

sharp like blades, trying not to scratch but still leaving

a wound. Either way, what did you teach me? What

did I learn from you? That maybe love is really just a

mirage, some unsolvable thing that leaves us twisted,

possibly mad. That maybe kisses are just small, violent

agonies and big girl things are as unbearable as they

seem. What else? I don’t really know. The only thing

left to say it this: you are the impossible thing I am

trying to forget, and yet, still keep remembering.

By Karese Burrows

Biography:

Karese Burrows is a poet and graphic designer from The Bahamas. Her poetry has previously been featured in The Rising Phoenix Review, Harpoon Review, L’Ephemere Review, Penstrike Journal and Words Dance Publishing. Her first chapbook This Is How We Lost Each Other was published by UK independent publisher Platypus Press in 2018 and can be purchased from Platypus Press, Barnes & Noble and Amazon. She can be found at kareseburrows.tumblr.com.

