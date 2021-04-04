Dakar

I never knew I would miss the heat of your sun,

That decorated my black skin with pearls of sweat.

I never thought I would yearn for your sand

That made my house smell like petrichor in your rainy days.

Today, I opened my windows and did not see your face

So, with my mahogany hands, I attempted to fill

The fading sunglow hole left by the daffodils The daffodils

of your gardens.

I wore my clothes and smelled,

the wintergreen dream scent of my grandmother

The perfume of her warm love

Her hugging voice and tender look.

I put my shoes on, and stepped on the road,

But did not meet elders around a baobab,

Who greeted me with smiles,

Waving hands while playing Checkers.

I waited at the corner of the street, next to the bakery

And could not see the faces of my childhood friends

To keep playing hide and seek,

And tearing joy trying to reach mangoes at high peaks.

So, I went back to my room disappointed

But the lap of my mother had deserted

Her soft hands were not in my hair

Her big palms did not hold my face,

My tears splashed loudly on the floor.

I looked at the mirror with puffy eyes,

Desperately searching for the wisdom in my dad’s look

Or the kind lines in my brother’s book

Maybe the cycle of the moon over my rooftop.

Nothing stared back.

But a lonely girl waiting for the echo of home

Her Mahogany hands attempting to fill

The fading sunglow hole left by the daffodils

The daffodils of Dakar.

By Anna D Sene

Biography:

Anna Diagne Sene was born and raised in Dakar. Anna started writing in English to get out of her comfort zone, and to reflect on her life as a Black Muslim woman. Outside school, she likes reading, meeting new people, drinking bubble tea, and eating cere, her favourite Senegalese meal.

