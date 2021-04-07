MY THERAPIST SAYS I HAVE TERRIBLE COPING MECHANISMS By Anna Šverclová

MY THERAPIST SAYS I HAVE TERRIBLE COPING MECHANISMS
my sister told me the day I was molested (at 3) I showed my niece
my vulva
I guess this is just how I communicate now
The easiest way to open a body is with your finger
tear apart a deer skull from the eyeball out
using your hands as a crowbar
gut a fish with your fingernails
wedged into its mouth
like an orange eaten as an apple
Force your teeth through the skin
open your daughter in the bathtub
I learned this: the body knows when not to open
my labia fused together for a year
I find myself craving all kinds of being torn apart
in the last year I’ve had 30 bodies pass through my own
“sex is a way of holding yourself”
I find myself held
swaddled in jackets
and carpenter pants
and argyle printed thrifted bed sheets
hotel quilts,
a bandana
a sock wrapped around my throat
or a hand pressed tight into my skin
“You are looking for a mother in every bed”
I am looking for a mother
like a monkey breastfeeds a baby doll
I am looking for a mother
and I keep finding my underwear crammed in
the
corner of my
backpack
I am looking for a mother
but all I am finding is her fingers
and when I find her
it is always the same story: an opening
a finger wedged between me like a pitch fork into a hen
still alive
By Anna Šverclová
Biography:
Anna Šverclová (they/them) is a totally queer sophomore director of Macalester College’s slam poetry team, MacSlams. They were born and raised in the Twin Cities suburbs and they cry whenever it snows. Over the years, they have become an expert in layering. Their secret? A journal compliments every outfit.