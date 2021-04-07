MY THERAPIST SAYS I HAVE TERRIBLE COPING MECHANISMS By Anna Šverclová

MY THERAPIST SAYS I HAVE TERRIBLE COPING MECHANISMS

my sister told me the day I was molested (at 3) I showed my niece

my vulva

I guess this is just how I communicate now

The easiest way to open a body is with your finger

tear apart a deer skull from the eyeball out

using your hands as a crowbar

gut a fish with your fingernails

wedged into its mouth

like an orange eaten as an apple



Force your teeth through the skin



open your daughter in the bathtub



I learned this: the body knows when not to open

my labia fused together for a year

I find myself craving all kinds of being torn apart

in the last year I’ve had 30 bodies pass through my own

“sex is a way of holding yourself”

I find myself held

swaddled in jackets

and carpenter pants

and argyle printed thrifted bed sheets

hotel quilts,

a bandana

a sock wrapped around my throat

or a hand pressed tight into my skin

“You are looking for a mother in every bed”

I am looking for a mother

like a monkey breastfeeds a baby doll

I am looking for a mother

and I keep finding my underwear crammed in

the

corner of my

backpack

I am looking for a mother

but all I am finding is her fingers

and when I find her

it is always the same story: an opening



a finger wedged between me like a pitch fork into a hen

still alive

By Anna Šverclová

Biography:

Anna Šverclová (they/them) is a totally queer sophomore director of Macalester College’s slam poetry team, MacSlams. They were born and raised in the Twin Cities suburbs and they cry whenever it snows. Over the years, they have become an expert in layering. Their secret? A journal compliments every outfit.

