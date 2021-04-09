American Beauty By Ally Blovits

American Beauty

They’ll turn her gay. Those girls she hangs out with,

wearing suits to dances and cutting their hair short.

The room is dim, blinds closed as always,

something about a glare on the TV screen.

Papa is telling me about the girls who are

infecting my cousin in between bites of

fruit and cheese, neatly sliced on his plate.

She dresses like such a boy. I hate the way she

dresses. I hate the slit she cuts in her eyebrow. I

wouldn’t let her out of the house like that if she

was my daughter.

The TV blares on behind me, playing

reruns of old westerns. The cowboy

hero lifts the damsel onto his horse.

He rides off while she is still adjusting her

layered dress draped sidesaddle. Her hat

blows off in the wind. It lands in the dust.

I take a bite of the plum Papa cut for me

and let the skin snap between my teeth.

*

We all thought she was so hot.

My date sits across from me at the round

cafe table, describing how he and the boys

drooled over the girl in his class. I cup

my hands around my hot chocolate mug

and stare at the mural on the wall

over his shoulder. The painted girl

is kneeling on the grass holding a daisy

between her thumb and forefinger

admiring it without tearing from the earth.



She kicked her legs on the chair in front of her

and- you wouldn’t believe it – her legs were as

hairy as mine! As soon as we saw that, we were

all like ew, nevermind.

He laughed, shaking his head, his hair

bouncing slightly under the layer of gel.

He got up to refill my water cup. The painted

girl’s painted hair is the same color as the wheat

field behind her, the same color as the sun.

She has a hint on a smile tilting on her lips.

I crossed my legs under the table and wondered

if the boy’s story was from before or after we started dating.

*

Hey sweetheart, you need help with that?

My coworker is leaning on the shelves in the back

of the store, where we keep the 500-gram fireworks.

He ignores the new truckload of boxes

but offers his calloused hand to me

as I carry a ladder to the front of the store.

The box next to his elbow is the firework “American

Beauty”. On the packaging is a woman in leather

laying on a black motorcycle, her skimpy

clothes barely more than undergarments,

her bedroom eyes staring blankly. I decline

his help and walk past him and the motorcycle girl.

Well, there’s no need to get huffy. I was just offerin’.

The stock boy two years younger than me passes by

straining under the weight of “Green Envy”

which displays an angry red-headed woman

with only leaves to cover her, and “Sexy”

which shows a woman in only lingerie

and feathered wings. The man yanks his baseball

cap further over his gray ponytail and leans back

against the shelf, nothing to offer the boy.

The glossy women on the fireworks boxes watch

me wipe gunpowder from my brow

and climb the ladder, unassisted.

*

My roommate sits cross-legged on her bed,

tapping her slender fingers against her cheekbone.

I look up at her, her paint-splattered freckles,

her dyed maroon hair tucked behind her ear.

She stares back at me, eyebrows knit together.



I don’t know. I can’t think of a time someone treated me

differently because I’m a girl.

By Ally Blovits

Biography Ally Blovits is an undergraduate student at Michigan State University studying creative writing and theatre. When not in East Lansing at MSU, Ally lives in Grandville, Michigan with her parents and her twin brother. Ally’s work has previously been published in Apiary Magazine, The Sheepshead Review, and LAMP poetry collection.

