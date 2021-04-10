the joshua tree gave me its blessing By Mia T. Hamernik

the joshua tree gave me its blessing
birthed me from desert death and
snake rattle
swaddled in strange silhouette
i buried the first of my
beginnings
bound together by sticky caramel spread
from south america
abandoned by father’s tongue
i come from dried fig and dragon myth
from the era of superheroes
and revolutionaries
in bedtime stories and childhood texts
the words that grant us adult strength
raised me to expect more from the world
i did not become a person until i was fourteen
when Mouth realized its mobility and
was quick to defend Self and Stigma
drew
from childhood revolutionary texts inspiration from magic and mythos
to deliver verdict to villain strength from starship explorers
at eighteen i exchanged arid desert and
mediterranean coast for
humid dusk and cicada song
abandoned mother’s tongue for mother’s land
encountered mother’s identity and
claimed it as my own
forged mother and father tongue into skeleton key
to construct my own bridges and holy texts
i mistook my first snowfall as wildfire ash
confused the numbness of my nose as
smokescreen instead of burning winter intent
so i rewrote the list of things
i knew
to say
you are still being made.
By Mia T. Hamernik
Biography
Mia T. Hamernik is a California native pursuing her bachelor’s degree at Washington University in St. Louis. She likes to remind people she’s Latina by bemoaning the severe limitation of Mexican restaurants in St. Louis and listening to Bad Bunny on full blast at every opportunity. She has not suffered a foosball defeat in six years.