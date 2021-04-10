the joshua tree gave me its blessing By Mia T. Hamernik

the joshua tree gave me its blessing

birthed me from desert death and

snake rattle

swaddled in strange silhouette

i buried the first of my



beginnings

bound together by sticky caramel spread

from south america

abandoned by father’s tongue

i come from dried fig and dragon myth

from the era of superheroes

and revolutionaries

in bedtime stories and childhood texts

the words that grant us adult strength

raised me to expect more from the world

i did not become a person until i was fourteen

when Mouth realized its mobility and

was quick to defend Self and Stigma

drew

from childhood revolutionary texts inspiration from magic and mythos

to deliver verdict to villain strength from starship explorers

at eighteen i exchanged arid desert and

mediterranean coast for

humid dusk and cicada song

abandoned mother’s tongue for mother’s land

encountered mother’s identity and

claimed it as my own

forged mother and father tongue into skeleton key

to construct my own bridges and holy texts

i mistook my first snowfall as wildfire ash

confused the numbness of my nose as

smokescreen instead of burning winter intent

so i rewrote the list of things

i knew

to say

you are still being made.

By Mia T. Hamernik

Biography Mia T. Hamernik is a California native pursuing her bachelor’s degree at Washington University in St. Louis. She likes to remind people she’s Latina by bemoaning the severe limitation of Mexican restaurants in St. Louis and listening to Bad Bunny on full blast at every opportunity. She has not suffered a foosball defeat in six years.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Tumblr

