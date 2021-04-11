Exile By Palak Parikh

Exile

The saffron rain spits on my flesh.

I walk home from Nani’s, my hair

blistered yellow like deities

ethereal, hijacked. Vagabond dark peddler

sells them to me. Arms outstretched

bloodshot irises and asphalt

fingers and tarred gums.

He chants a bhajan that bleeds

past my ears, I hear nothingness

even though Nani just sang it

to me. His garam masala breath splits my lip

searing them into two petals. Two

screams: mine and the doll. His child eats

the face of the doll, it sticks between

two teeth. Her face massaged clean

in dirt. She looks just like me. I smile,

she stares. To her I am just a body, a body

she wants to eat, but cannot. Mama used to

pluck eucalyptus leaves, strung

them into a necklace for the martyred

deities. My eyes welter yellowed tarnish

as they melt the rotten

eucalyptus tree like the British Raj

shrapnel that killed great-

Nana. I watch the scent ravage

through Mama’s village, reminded

of the martyred bodies in Paradise

and Chico. But in this nation,

the alive are still living. And I

rot.

By Palak Parikh

Biography Palak Parikh is an emerging Indian-American writer from the San Francisco Bay Area. She is intrigued with writing as a means to foster female empowerment and connect with first generation Americans. She often explores topics like feminism, race, and cultural mongrelization. She has been recognized by the California State PTA and Alliance for Young Artists & Writers. When she is not writing, Palak enjoys drinking coffee and trying new exotic foods!

