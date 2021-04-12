to a childhood friend By Mira Jiang

to a childhood friend

remember the spring we spent clearing brush from

the grove between the pitted stone walls, grit crunching

between our teeth, hollow vines and limestone campfires

flickering shadows in the night

lost in worlds of warrior clans and mermaid queens

before running home to watermelon smoothies.

remember the fraying tire swing, sunscorched rubber

scalding our hands, we jumped at the peak

and joined the mockingbirds among the trees

if only for a moment.

remember the day we painted our names

in front of your old house, fingers stained with colors

of tropical islands we imagined we could escape to

before california took you away.

remember this and know that when i say

i want to see you, i don’t mean you

miss-debate-champion-track-athlete-

with-a-stony-smile-and-haunted-eyes

i mean you, the girl who shot arrows

at the mulberries, built leaf forts in the fall, danced with

pinatas around the room, chased crickets

in the yard, read books in the treetops, and watched

the stars rise curled next to me on dewy grass before

the fireworks lit up the sky on the fourth of july.

where did you go?

By Mira Jiang

Biography Mira Jiang lives and attends school in a suburb near Dallas. Apart from a brief stint in China, she was born and raised in Texas. Her work has been recognized in contests from Hollins University, the Poetry Matters Project, and the Geek Partnership Society.

