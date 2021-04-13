Things I Don’t Tell People By Karese Burrows

Things I Don’t Tell People

I often cry alone in public bathrooms,

in the stalls at the very end because no

one thinks to look there first. Sometimes

I’m too afraid to want thing; I yearn too

much, down to the root, so much obsession

wracking this asphalt body, it quickly

resembles hunger. Tell me: what could be

more tragic than the act of not getting thing

you desire most? Craving it so badly that

you run headfirst into anything that smells

like an offering. Somedays existing is hard.

Somedays I’d rather stay in bed and collapse

beneath my sheets, think of all the ways one

can hurt without even leaving a room. I am

sometimes this girl underneath. Solemn.

Semi-rotten. Squishy in certain places, almost

fragile to the touch. Still; I want love to rock

me violently. Stretch me to the point of snapping,

like string.

By Karese Burrows

Biography Karese Burrows is a poet and graphic designer from The Bahamas. Her poetry has previously been featured in The Rising Phoenix Review, Harpoon Review, L’Ephemere Review, Penstrike Journal and Words Dance Publishing. Her first chapbook This Is How We Lost Each Other was published by UK independent publisher Platypus Press in 2018 and can be purchased from Platypus Press, Barnes & Noble and Amazon. She can be found at kareseburrows.tumblr.com.

