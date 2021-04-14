2020 By Anna D Sene

2020

Paris,

Sisters and brothers. I had missed the

Explosion of tastes that comes with a cere, and

The comfort of food eaten around the same bowl.

I rushed to printers and full metros between Porte Brancion and Concorde,

Feeling the weight of my black hijab flowing on my young shoulders

And the pressure of my blackness in the white crowds.

As never before.

Saint Paul.

A life of adventures in higher academia.

Movie nights with salty abundant popcorn followed

Study days roaring with nervousness in complex papers and numbers.

The freedom to stretch my feet on the granite grows smaller

Each day that goes by. Masks on. More indoor nights and introspections.

Bergen.

I can still hear the laughter of the reunions

Smell the perfume of our friendly hugs

Taste the smooth melody of warm meals we

Shared on a rainy day in January 2020.

Vines,

I recall the hikes between the dense green Norwegian

trees , the salty sweat lingering on my

Smiling face, stunned before the birds spreading its

Wings over the soothing Fjord.

Flekke

Friends. Chiquitas, we called each other.

Dancing in the kitchen while cooking jollof rice,

Taking pictures in our clothes smelling like a mix of garlic and pepper,

Our faces, breathing sisterhood.

A year passed, but still one more had to come.

Studying together from the early afternoon till

the cooling Fjord mirrored the moon

We cheered each other up, when grades made our moods dull.

Little did we know that the final year would be cut short.

What about the dresses we needed to try before graduation day?

What about jumping in the fjord after writing the last exam?

What about the last dinner in the Flekke bubble?

We rushed to pack, muttered sobbing goodbyes, unexpected

In one last breathtaking effort, we smiled at the

diplomas , and watched each other fly for what

Could be the last time.

By Anna D Sene

Biography Anna Diagne Sene was born and raised in Dakar. Anna started writing in English to get out of her comfort zone, and to reflect on her life as a Black Muslim woman. Outside school, she likes reading, meeting new people, drinking bubble tea, and eating cere, her favourite Senegalese meal.

