LAKE MICHIGAN// QUEER SISTER By Anna Šverclová

LAKE MICHIGAN// QUEER SISTER
a contrapuntal
Lake Michigan is so large, she has her own tide,
ocean sneaking through our hiking boots,
she knows I know
there is something bigger:
the earth’s curved
rocks
a sign of something
uncontrollably queer, she is
disruptor, cliff-etcher,
in tonguing waves
like ocean
most natural unnatural
beast
like an act of God, she swallows
all that swims too deep in her body
I am holding oceans within myself,
too
We are
A deepest sisterhood
Of strangeness and danger
defiant, crying
to hold ourselves
so deeply
my sister tells me,
she is bisexual
she is married to a man, and
she loves him, but she is drawn to
lady hips, smooth
in the palm of her hand
she knows already, she is
beyond beautiful,
she is phenomenon
woman who dare love woman
she does not tell anyone else this
declaration, but me:
sister. I am praying to the tears that
our mother’s hate
might dissolve.
I am trying not to smile
hard.
closest now, together,
in the silence
we can wink
our whispers of sameness, because
queer is
quiet.
By Anna Šverclová
Biography
Anna Šverclová (they/them) is a totally queer sophomore director of Macalester College’s slam poetry team, MacSlams. They were born and raised in the Twin Cities suburbs and they cry whenever it snows. Over the years, they have become an expert in layering. Their secret? A journal compliments every outfit.