LAKE MICHIGAN// QUEER SISTER By Anna Šverclová

Lake Michigan is so large, she has her own tide,

ocean sneaking through our hiking boots,

she knows I know

there is something bigger:

the earth’s curved

rocks

a sign of something

uncontrollably queer, she is

disruptor, cliff-etcher,

in tonguing waves

like ocean

most natural unnatural

beast

like an act of God, she swallows

all that swims too deep in her body

I am holding oceans within myself,

too

We are

A deepest sisterhood

Of strangeness and danger

defiant, crying

to hold ourselves

so deeply