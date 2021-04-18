America Trembling By Kristen Perillo

America Trembling
for Marie
I can hear America trembling.
Her frail fingers shake as she plays
each pallid key.
She sings
songs of caducity,
of resuscitated memory,
of infirmities since made well;
her voice declares victories,
feathered caps hung from laureled limbs.
But it quivers
and throbs,
straining where it used to spangle,
the roar of insignificance
catching in her goitered throat.
By Kristen Perillo
Biography
Kristen Perillo is a writer and high school English teacher in Buffalo, NY. Her former fitness blog was developed into a memoir, Following Fit, and her writing can be found at kristenperillo.com.