la elegida By Mia T. Hamernik

la elegida

i.

as a child

i did not fit my name

marshmallow vowels

beneath tongue

rubble consonants

generous crevasses carved

into lip

as a child

i did not want

to fit my name

because it was

raw meat and

barbed wire and radio static

places with history but no name

i have never met another with my name

bitter possess

small the mark

of someone who does not know

where she belongs

it has never meant a good thing

some things do not survive

translation

i did not want

to love my name

because it showed facets

that i wished to

grind to sand

it is a promise

that my ancestors

killed for greed

my ancestors

were killed for greed

or—

they fled one war

only to end up in another

shoved into black falcons

rotting in ditches

disappeared

in death flights

and secrets

ii.

a woman told me

i was wrong, que

mi nombre tiene otro

origen hebreo, que significa

la elegida

the chosen

i have realized my name

was not too big for me

that it was the mouths of others

whose tongues lacked the desire

and experience

to appreciate its flavor

to digest it

iii.

i have a secret name

M o y o c o y o t z i n

she who creates herself

my flesh is colonized

but i am mestiza to the bone.

By Mia T. Hamernik

Biography Mia T. Hamernik is a California native pursuing her bachelor’s degree at Washington University in St. Louis. She likes to remind people she’s Latina by bemoaning the severe limitation of Mexican restaurants in St. Louis and listening to Bad Bunny on full blast at every opportunity. She has not suffered a foosball defeat in six years.

