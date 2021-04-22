on learning to love the space I take up By Leila Jackson

on learning to love the space I take up

There’s something freeing about showing

my bare walls my beauty–

my windows shut, my towel

round my head, no skirt or corset to hide

the lumpy silhouette where my hips meet the air.

Something about dancing the waltz

at night, after learning it in grade six

opposite a boy with sweaty hands

who laughed at my lopsided face for three years

and singing, loudly, off-key

to my only beautiful audience.

She stares back at me, thighs

rubbing together, dimpled and stretched and scarred

and all her own, and smiles

and claps

and weeps.

By Leila Jackson

Biography Leila Jackson is a junior at Georgetown Day high school in DC. She has received several regional awards for her work. In her free time, she enjoys poetry and boba tea.

