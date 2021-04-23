The Old Hideaway By Mira Jiang

The Old Hideaway

Behind a curtain of hanging lichen,

the breeze sways the lattice of branches

in a living mosaic of gold and green.

From out their cover the sparrows fly,

over a dappled carpet of scarlet leaves,

the sun’s brute music touching them with fire.

The campfire stones still stand guard

around a circle of cracked shells.

Daffodil buds lift up their gilded blossoms,

peeking between tufts of lambswool grass.

As bees flock to the clover and the butterflies dance,

a beetle rests on the nettle leaf in bottle-green

and crushed acorns scatter the meadow,

trails to places that no longer exist and perhaps never did.

Sunlight runs along the back hills,

painting the field gold far as the eye can see.

A songbird trills its mournful tune,

while the wind bears fading echoes of laughter

from four little girls beneath an endless sky,

a reminder of what was and what might have been.

By Mira Jiang



Biography Mira Jiang lives and attends school in a suburb near Dallas. Apart from a brief stint in China, she was born and raised in Texas. Her work has been recognized in contests from Hollins University, the Poetry Matters Project, and the Geek Partnership Society.

