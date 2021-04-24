matti

in mama’s language matti means soil

blessed cow shit brewed with matti to make clay because how

else to reassure nana and nani and that long ass extended family

pink american baby is brown and hindu

the white man shifts away as asphalt fingers reach for

cheerios at trader joes the chinese woman asks me if

chicken kebab samosas are good

hindus

dont

eat animals we use every part of the banana

the virgin

green for aloo masala because god forbids potato

on prime dates we didnt have the mature honeyed

banana that youtuber puts in purple smoothies mama

severed burnt ones

let them rot it cows milk ripe bananas

flamed in oil not sweet like the ones at trader joes but smothered with

cumin garam masala

pepper matti indians never waste banana peels tempered chutney

that looks like a bead of doughy matti

one she’s been kneading for days bangles on

seeping into my soul with every bite the wronged wreaths of moist matti forge wedding rings over my nail beds

seventeen years later still covered in grime and matti

or whatever

a squishy coral like stomping in soft matti gossamer crap fondling my flesh in camouflage like that pink american baby

before they besmeared matti

licking the mulched chutney wrapping its bodice to find dulcet chords sweeter than those cheerios and banana chips

yes it looked like crap

but anyone at trader joes would love a bite of matti

By Palak Parikh

Biography Palak Parikh is an emerging Indian-American writer from the San Francisco Bay Area. She is intrigued with writing as a means to foster female empowerment and connect with first generation Americans. She often explores topics like feminism, race, and cultural mongrelization. She has been recognized by the California State PTA and Alliance for Young Artists & Writers. When she is not writing, Palak enjoys drinking coffee and trying new exotic foods!

