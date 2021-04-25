“Otherwise Fallin in Love” Song by Les Rallizes Dénudés By Hadley Hendrix

“Otherwise Fallin in Love” Song by Les Rallizes Dénudés



summer air catches people outside

hugs them in humidity and gnats:

spring in florida

a guy i used to make out with—

stare at his ceiling and movie posters

when he choked me

my head light on his couch pillow—

sends me a song

a towel tied tight over my hair

i fall back on my bed

look through the ceiling

dream of his record player and

the hard pasta he made me

“it’s al dente,” he said

stuff away the memory of longing

for someone else when wrapped in his bedsheets

crying (and drunk)

calling my dad to pick me up

walking to the car with records i’d brought

i run my tongue over my teeth to know

they are still there

to feel them smooth and bite my tongue at its tip

then push it to the insides of my cheeks

until i am with him in chicago

trudging through snow and slow drums

the killer guitar solo bleeding

all through the eight minutes

By Hadley Hendrix

Biography:

I am the Fiction Editor at Talon Review and am currently studying Psychology of Fiction at the University of North Florida. I intend to become a book editor, literary agent, or something else in the world of publishing I may fall in love with along the way. I strive to write stories and poems that eat at life and leave readers with its seeds, the pulp sticking to the sides of an empty glass. Before joining the staff, my work has previously been published in Talon Review, alongside other publications, including Élan International Literary Magazine and Scholastic.

