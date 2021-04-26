WE DON’T TALK ABOUT MY DAD By C.G. Myth

WE DON’T TALK ABOUT MY DAD

Drink number one is always at the office



So are drinks two through six

He makes his way home

Stumbles through the door

Pulls out the vodka



Ashes on the porch



Cigar smoke in the air



The next one is lit with a blowtorch



His shirt covered in holes

You would never know



he’s a wealthy businessman



With a white Picket wife

Or a child

With two large dogs in tow



They live on a little plot of farmland



Where nothing ever grows

The drugs seep into the soil



The smoke clogs the air



Daughter bleeds among



the wildflowers

Her dad’s addictions



Are chemical warfare

Her lungs

Black, Brooding



Consistency of wet charcoal



A rainbow child



Barely still breathing;

Never to be whole

By C.G. Myth

Biography I am a partner to my girlfriend, Eliana, and a parent to my odd, anxious dog, Sammy. I am the social media director at the Talon Review. I’ll earn a BA from the University of North Florida in spring 2021, and begin my pursuit of an MFA from Stetson University in summer 2021. My poetry and short stories won the Sullivan Writing Scholarship.

