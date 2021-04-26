WE DON’T TALK ABOUT MY DAD
Drink number one is always at the office
So are drinks two through six
He makes his way home
Stumbles through the door
Pulls out the vodka
Ashes on the porch
Cigar smoke in the air
The next one is lit with a blowtorch
His shirt covered in holes
You would never know
he’s a wealthy businessman
With a white Picket wife
Or a child
With two large dogs in tow
They live on a little plot of farmland
Where nothing ever grows
The drugs seep into the soil
The smoke clogs the air
Daughter bleeds among
the wildflowers
Her dad’s addictions
Are chemical warfare
Her lungs
Black, Brooding
Consistency of wet charcoal
A rainbow child
Barely still breathing;
Never to be whole
By C.G. Myth
Biography
I am a partner to my girlfriend, Eliana, and a parent to my odd, anxious dog, Sammy. I am the social media director at the Talon Review. I’ll earn a BA from the University of North Florida in spring 2021, and begin my pursuit of an MFA from Stetson University in summer 2021. My poetry and short stories won the Sullivan Writing Scholarship.
One thought on “WE DON’T TALK ABOUT MY DAD By C.G. Myth”
Thank you so much for publishing my work!