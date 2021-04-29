Jeepney smoke By Chris Lim

Jeepney smoke

Jeepney smoke seeps through the iron rail

to keep him bloodshot. He burrows in the neck

of his shirt, already coughing. A black sauna air

begins to funnel from the roaring exhaust. He feels

a soft burn as Jeepney smoke flows into his lungs.

Turning into a viscous tar that cakes the walls of his neck.

Yet, it all smells too familiar. Throughout all these years,

the Pasig River-scented smoke remains true.

True to all of its people. It is the calming scent

of nickel coins at the dive bars or tire swings near

lola’s house. He no longer sits in the Jeepney. He is home,

rummaging through lola’s bag, thumbing her rosario

and dipping his hands into a pool of crumpled

snowbear wrappers. He opens his eyes to a musing

glaucoma. This is home, where he woke up for the last

seventeen years to the humid rays of the morning sun,

people storming the divisoria streets, the Banaba chickens

cuckooing atop their roosts. This is home, where he sees

children splashing in puddles across slums. Street cats

walking on rooftops, tricycles bouncing on rugged sidewalks.

The Jeepney stops in the flurry of traffic. He steps off

and palms the gray ocher, trickling it through his fingers.

He now sees it all. The iron rail, the dangling banners of

sari-sari treats, the morning sun blending with Jeepney smoke.

This is home.

By Chris Lim

Biography Chris Lim is a high school junior attending the British School Manila. He has been recognized by the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards with a National Medal. His works have appeared or are forthcoming in K’in Literary Journal, Eunoia Review, Cathartic Literary Magazine, What Rough Beast, Heritage Review, ZO Magazine, and elsewhere. He is also the co-founder of Celestal Review – an online literary magazine that publishes quarterly. Aside from creative writing, he frequently enjoys attending MUN conferences and swimming on hot days.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Tumblr

