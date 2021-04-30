Holy Numbers By Raphaela Wade

Holy Numbers



This is the dawning of the age

of panic and barrel-roasted coffee beans.

When the student has surpassed the master

before the bell vibrates the rafters.

“We live in very interesting political times”

you say as you sip a mug of muddy dandelions,

and wipe the crease from your brow.

How many pennies do I have

to swallow to make

America great again?

How many nights should I sleep

on the ground before

I sweat out the Republic?

Let me fuck you until you see stars

and stripes. Let me tease you

with words like “ephemeral.”

Mama told me once about holy numbers.

7 may get you to heaven, but 11 gets you nowhere.

Do you remember when

you were 11, swearing in blood brothers

under solemn bedsheets?

Do you remember every oath

you swore under the sheets?

Dig this riff while you dig your hole.

Don’t question the bullets in the horn

because this cat has got to blow.

So throw out the baby, but seal

the bathwater in a mason jar.

So coat your beard in glitter

before you take up arms.

By Raphaela Wade

Biography I received my MA in Poetry from the University of Chicago, and have since split my time between working in higher ed and travelling, primarily in Latin America. I was raised in a hyper-religious family in a small town in the bible belt, and coming away from that has influenced the way that I view the political landscape and the intersection of cultures. That unique viewpoint is often centered in my work.

