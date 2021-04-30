The Desert By Carmen Flood

The Desert

Heads tilt back

Towards skies that move in healing silence

From blue to pink and back to blue again.

The world is speaking now,

Through hoards of swallows,

In a kind of unison that makes rough wind—soft.

Holy in it’s absence,

Life exists beyond the living

As if it never came to be, but has always been.

Shrouded in antiquity,

Joshua trees reign like teased out crosses:

Sepulchers in God’s ashtray-

Marking a Harshness that lies

Beneath the sanctity

Of Divine Light.

Perhaps it is a one-eyed dog gnawing on a Jesus chachskie;

A new mailbox with nothing inside;

A carcass of metal machinery; forgotten.

Propped by 4 runners speeding down highways,

Dust hangs pendulous

As if to conceal the half-living:

Prostrate on their backs,

Waiting for some semblance of salvation

Till the finality of a days end draws near,

And light coalesces into tiny miracles that sit,

Like a celestial frame,

Around a thumbprint of Opal light.

Perhaps this is Deliverance, come at last,

To remediate the feeble cries of the fallen…

Can it be?

Or is it the wind:

Contentious; Undying;

Turning on the motion sensor.

By Carmen Flood

Biography Carmen Flood is an actress/poet/artist based in Topanga Canyon, California. She grew up with a single father in the mountains who fostered her appreciation for the arts at an early age. She loves writing poetry as a of comprehending the of the world around her, and as a way to store/transmit the full body, breadth and soul of an experience. She is an alumni of Carnegie Mellon University's school of Drama where she studied acting.

