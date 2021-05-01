SALVATION ARMY

At the Diggy Bins,

nickname ours, we sought survivors

amidst all manner

of matter heaps of worn

stuffed animals knick-knacks toys severed

from larger sets tangled cords straggling

small kitchen appliances dumped directly from donation boxes

into wooden bins dilapidated stretched in long rows

broken glass compounding chaos the rough treatment of it all

my mom’s teeth

were a map; her sixth sense

of significance winding paths to floating islands of

value chameleon-ed in the accumulation—

figurines pottery jewelry worth up to sixty times what you’d pay easy

if you could recognize the faded artist signatures

the gentle markings of validity

how real gems hit different

on your teeth

than cubic zirconia.

There is nothing more useful than knowing

what to love.

This is how I learned—

my mom digging for a diamond

in the rough, furtively tapping

a tarnished jewel

to her canine, listening

for its final word.

By Ginger Harris

Biography:

Ginger Harris is an emerging writer who lives in Denver. She has a bachelor’s degree in English Literature from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, where she also studied creative writing.

