Night Reddened by Maple Leaves By Michelle Park

Night Reddened by Maple Leaves

Tonight the moon shines

in bittersweet luminescence

like a dying lamp. The light clambers

through the thin stretch of road

against the ripples of houses, diffusing

into the windows that are all shut tight.

The street grows a shadow,

one that becomes more vivid, when day

becomes night. An ajuma

sees the street lights hiss, suddenly

shutting out – gone. The woman

follows, turning her lamp off.

And a businessman, who halts his Kia

in front of his house, sees bland dust

winnowing through the street: empty

yet filled with everything it’s made up of.

He recalls a year ago, coming back to a home

that’d make one warm – the smell

of pajeon, softly golden, now

wistful, burnt. He sights a sandpiper

standing on an Aspen branch, probing

at the vastness of Yeonhui-dong

now swallowed by the darkness

almost muted, never slicing

through the silence. Soon, the bird’s wings

begin to flutter, taking off into nothing,

the man now alone. His eyes

trail along the slightly peeled hanji pasted

on the door of his hanok, remembering

the wailing noises of his children

running down Jeungga-ro reddened

by fallen maple leaves.

By Michelle Park

Michelle Park is a 15 year old, high school freshman currently living in the Philippines. Many of her poems are about nature and her memories from her childhood. She loves to eat food, and during her free time, she likes to play soccer, dance, and listen to music.

