Saudade By Luiza Louback

Saudade



In my mama’s language,

saudade means a yearning

for a love that has vanished

or never existed.

A root knotted in honey,

whirling inside our soul,

circling our bones

and starving us to death.

In my mama’s language

Latinity is an unwitting river,

a wind coated with torn wounds

sand ashes of wilted homeland.

Each grain is a red vein

rippling and mourning like riptide,

vowels shaped like breaths and prayers.

Mama melts our faces in light,

scalding tiny pieces of myself

as I unearth lost stories of an entire continent.

Mama squeezes our hands together,

hardened calluses waded and wet

trembling to still move

bones soft and oily flesh

raw heart and

courage dripping blood

scared all that is left are forever stained

open veins of an unreachable land

Deeper than any tree root

worn smooth by ancient rivers.

By Luiza Louback

Biography Luiza Louback is a Latin-American, Brazilian emerging writer, and high schooler. Her work has appeared in national anthologies and has been recognized by the NY Times Summer Academy. When she is not writing, she teaches English to low-income students and advocates for literary accessibility in Latin America.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Tumblr

