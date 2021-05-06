COMBUSTION By Nidhi Agrawal

COMBUSTION

The three letters GOD symbolizes the basic causes of creation; generator, operator, and destroyer. Shiva/Sadashiv/Adiyogi is the third god in the Hindu triumvirate and his role is to destroy the universe to re-create it. He is the destroyer of illusions and imperfections of the world, paving the way for the beneficial change.

Rudra Mantra/ Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra (Incantation)

Verse of the Rigveda

I

Om Trayambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushtivardhanam |

Urvarukmiv Bandhanan Mrityormurchhiya Mamritaam ||

II

The incompleteness of desires

sits in the nest of snakes

Underneath my flesh.

I have chased the wild

Around the world

In the forest

On the ocean beds

In the realms of the tectonic plates

On the hilltop.

He could not be located.

I want him,

Without him, I can’t exist.

III

The consciousness deluge

Beyond time.

Am I in love?

Because I don’t care

What will transpire now!

Or is it lust?

I am shadowing the physiology,

Keeping my third eye latched.

IV

Shiva!

Open the third eye

Consume the fuel of incompleteness

And give off the ashes

I am complete.

Who cares what will happen now?

By Nidhi Agrawal

Biography Nidhi Agrawal is an Ex- Communication Designer with five years of extensive experience across media, entertainment and design space. Nidhi believes that poetry is powerful and it defines the richness and diversity of mankind. Her works have been published in South Asian Today, Indian Periodical, Ariel Chart, Life In 10 Minutes Press, Spill Words Press and are scheduled to go live on Muse India and Setu Journal, her story has been accepted by Women for One and Women’s Web. Her achievement in National Institute of Fashion Technology’s entrance 2013 has been recognised by The Telegraph, Jagran Media and Radio Mirchi. Along with, she was also bestowed with the prestigious title of Inspiring Alumni of the decade and Society’s pride in the education sector by her school in 2019. She strongly believes that poetry is a deal of joy and pain and wonder; a tool that keeps her going in life and is driven by her intense physical and emotional trauma encountered through her medical condition.

