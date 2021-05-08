To a butterfly in my DM By Olabisi Akinwale

To a butterfly in my DM

there are many reasons

our love thrives in the dark.

there’s nowhere safe to tame the

smoke on a lover’s skin without a hand

forgetting music in your throat.

I mean, to say the word love,

look over your shoulder for salvation

or throw a whisper in water & bend towards

its ripple to lodge your touch in a bone.

there are only a few things the world knows

about love, but know enough to call

a boy living in another boy’s heart a taboo,

something unethical like the dark side of God’s art.

so, when you said you love me & your words

slips off your mouth like a prayer

seeking room to breathe bubbles,

I do not want to bite dust or imagine

the fate of a tale lying still in the dark,

because our love is a bird restricted from daylight

like a sin hidden from sun rays to be sane.

I’m sorry, I do not want to die.

I do not want to hold your hand

& be mobbed to a memory in pool of blood.

even with fetters you can never stop the world

from screwing her rage to our veins

because she does not know how to embrace

the beauty of a butterfly unhidden in a hue.

By Olabisi Akinwale

Biography Olabisi Abiodun Akinwale is a Nigerian Poet & Writer, an explorer of grief, silence, beauty, loss & everything artful that meets the eye. A Best of the net Nominee, Best Student Poet- Federal University Lafia 2017, first runner up- Poets in Nigeria (PIN) poetically written prose contest 2020 among others. His works have appeared and forthcoming on Rising Phoenix, Split Lip Magazine, Kalahari Review, Agbowo, Praxis Magazine, Tuck Magazine, Lunaris Review, ACEworld, Nigerian NewsDirect and elsewhere.

