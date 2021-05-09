Winter Mornings Like These By Sarah Esmi

Winter Mornings Like These



winter mornings like these

in the Bushwick duplex

I have a hard time distinguishing

the howl of the raw wind

that rattles the apartment door

and coos underneath the slats

from my husband’s humming

low and meticulous

as he scrambles our eggs

and empties the dishwasher

the music of these

moaning and sacred spirits

stirs me from sleep

so that I may start my days

with the simple, vital art

of listening mindfully

as I descend the stairs

to meet the early bustling of the world

and to gently unravel

in the warm voice of my beloved

By Sarah Esmi

Biography Sarah Esmi is an artist of Iranian descent focusing primarily on experimental and absurdist theatre, collage, movement, and poetry. Sarah began her career as an experimentalist during a Fulbright fellowship in Spain. She has been published in Calyx and the Dime Show Review. She is also the co-founder of counterclaim, a Brooklyn-based production company. By day, Sarah is a practicing attorney, representing the underrepresented in New York courtrooms. www.sarah-e.com, @sarah_______e





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Tumblr

