Winter Mornings Like These By Sarah Esmi

Winter Mornings Like These
winter mornings like these
in the Bushwick duplex
I have a hard time distinguishing
the howl of the raw wind
that rattles the apartment door
and coos underneath the slats
from my husband’s humming
low and meticulous
as he scrambles our eggs
and empties the dishwasher
the music of these
moaning and sacred spirits
stirs me from sleep
so that I may start my days
with the simple, vital art
of listening mindfully
as I descend the stairs
to meet the early bustling of the world
and to gently unravel
in the warm voice of my beloved
By Sarah Esmi
Biography
Sarah Esmi is an artist of Iranian descent focusing primarily on experimental and absurdist theatre, collage, movement, and poetry. Sarah began her career as an experimentalist during a Fulbright fellowship in Spain. She has been published in Calyx and the Dime Show Review. She is also the co-founder of counterclaim, a Brooklyn-based production company. By day, Sarah is a practicing attorney, representing the underrepresented in New York courtrooms. www.sarah-e.com, @sarah_______e