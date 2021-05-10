the wild(ish) side B

jackie’s still there with red cotton candy hair

ripped stockings and glitter lipstick

she can pen plays that deserve a fare

but she can’t avoid the other needle’s trick

candy’s here too, waltzin through corners

foolin men into thinkin she’s theirs

blonde and pale, the best kind of foreigner

always remembers to feed foolish stares

joes round here tend to come and go

since they aren’t seen as chicks with dicks

yet their commendable hustle is paid with snow

and men still feel they’re crossin the river styx

we can’t skip holly, the original pioneer

the first person to say cunt in cinema

lookin for hot meals was the start of her career

now all her accolades could fit in a Woodlawn basilica

and the missing posters go

doo, doo-doo, doo-doo, doo-doo-doo

doo, doo-doo, doo-doo, doo-doo-doo

doo, doo-doo, doo-doo, doo-doo-doo

doo, doo-doo, doo-doo, doo-doo-doo