Did You Bring the Backpack? By Anna Šverclová

DID YOU BRING THE BACKPACK?
The rules go: whoever brings the backpack
does the fucking.
Learn back.
Learn pack.
Learn strap.
Learn armpit hair. Learn tongue ring.
Learn nail file. Learn bullet vibrator.
Learn nipple ring.
Learn labia majora/minora/clit/hood/taint/asshole.
Learn a haircut. Button-downs in every color.
Learn how to poke your own belt holes
wire-wrap a rock earring.
Learn direction.
top,
bottom,
switch.
Learn softer.
Learn eye contact.
Learn 2, 3, 4 fingers.
Learn backpack. Learn how we never call it
bookbag or sex bag.
Learn to go back home.
Learn conservative Sunday clothes.
Learn 1 Corinthians 6:9
John 3:16
Leviticus 18:2
Learn normal.
Relearn normal.
Relearn shaved armpits stiletto fingernails JCPenny’s salerack
modest lip colors like beige and champagne
acoustic guitar Bob Dylan Luke Bryan Toby Keith Tim Mcgraw
Learn hair tie.
French-braid.
Fresh shave.
Learn bookbag.
Relearn normal.
Fake normal.
Real fake normal.
Real, fake dyke normal.
By Anna Šverclová
Biography
Anna Šverclová (they/them) is a totally queer sophomore director of Macalester College’s slam poetry team, MacSlams. They were born and raised in the Twin Cities suburbs and they cry whenever it snows. Over the years, they have become an expert in layering. Their secret? A journal compliments every outfit.