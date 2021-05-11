Did You Bring the Backpack? By Anna Šverclová

DID YOU BRING THE BACKPACK?

The rules go: whoever brings the backpack

does the fucking.

Learn back.

Learn pack.

Learn strap.

Learn armpit hair. Learn tongue ring.

Learn nail file. Learn bullet vibrator.

Learn nipple ring.

Learn labia majora/minora/clit/hood/taint/asshole.



Learn a haircut. Button-downs in every color.

Learn how to poke your own belt holes

wire-wrap a rock earring.

Learn direction.

top,

bottom,

switch.

Learn softer.

Learn eye contact.

Learn 2, 3, 4 fingers.

Learn backpack. Learn how we never call it

bookbag or sex bag.