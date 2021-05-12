cancún By Leila Jackson

cancún
there was a cough and of course he reeks of death
his name a painted curse in my mouth
i used to sit here watch the water as the sun met itself
a boy i thought i knew spun me in his oversized jacket
and whispered in my ear
one day, i promise
we used to dream we’d leave this wretched place
go somewhere where birds painted lotuses into the sky
somewhere ours
i convinced myself there was no end between his fingers and my spine
there was a cough or maybe it was a cry
and of course the air reeks of sunsets of promises not kept
easy to brush it off my back against the wooden floor of the boat
his mouth spinning the curve of my vertebrae
easy to think this is what you want
when an oversize varsity jacket seems to fill a hole you didn’t think you had
when empty whispers seem to swell
and take flight
By Leila Jackson
Biography
Leila Jackson is a junior at Georgetown Day high school in DC. She has received several regional awards for her work. In her free time, she enjoys poetry and boba tea.