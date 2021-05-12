cancún By Leila Jackson

cancún

there was a cough and of course he reeks of death

his name a painted curse in my mouth

i used to sit here watch the water as the sun met itself

a boy i thought i knew spun me in his oversized jacket

and whispered in my ear

one day, i promise

we used to dream we’d leave this wretched place

go somewhere where birds painted lotuses into the sky

somewhere ours

i convinced myself there was no end between his fingers and my spine

there was a cough or maybe it was a cry

and of course the air reeks of sunsets of promises not kept

easy to brush it off my back against the wooden floor of the boat

his mouth spinning the curve of my vertebrae

easy to think this is what you want

when an oversize varsity jacket seems to fill a hole you didn’t think you had

when empty whispers seem to swell

and take flight

By Leila Jackson

Biography Leila Jackson is a junior at Georgetown Day high school in DC. She has received several regional awards for her work. In her free time, she enjoys poetry and boba tea.

