letter to a first & cleanest love By Nicole Knorr

letter to a first & cleanest love

reaching for your wrist

bird feather, still

every grain of roof

felt; we wanted to

how exciting it was

the warm of you

day & limitless day

scent of summer

so something

i know—

__

oh mango thrown!

ripe, first smile

chased down drive-

ways, helmet free,

spun sugar ice

held us

raptured water

saw us break

stillness; fill it

with our

sunniest shine

time adorned in

laughter, eternal

girls in their world

of trampoline

springs spent

letters sent to love

we thought missing.

purple’s hue brings

me closer to you

—

sing green, my oldest

friend; see a leaf—

see a leaf, see a sun

mark its way through;

its prettiest hue results

in me and you

wonder is a god

admired, learned

from your church

dress a ladybug

landed on—you

almost sent her away.

i don’t know that

she wanted to stay,

but i said:

keep her,

a moment,

a day,

in a box

so purple

& we learned a first love

is not your love to keep

—

our last nights

spent in the back

of a mother’s car

we walked

in light, glow

something so

close. tastable

coming home to you: my

neighbor my sister i loved

to pull your hair and braid it

oldest longing, felt

in my throat where

the word why exists

see it dip down

reaching still—

still, my bare feet on your porch knocking

knocking knocking wanting to come inside

so badly & see my beautiful friend.

By Nicole Knorr

title borrowed from a line in Danez Smith’s poem “how many of us have them?”

Biography:

I am a composer, pianist, and vocalist based in Jacksonville, Florida. As a composer, I specialize in vocal music and setting poetry. Currently, I’m working towards undergraduate degrees in both Piano and Vocal Performance at the University of North Florida. My affection for poetry runs deep; poetry has become synonymous with music itself, in my eyes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Tumblr

