BAR STORIES By Ginger Harris

BAR STORIES

Chatting away at a bar in the Badlands

you said that woman

was so beautiful, so nice,

scene set to snap your heart

into light-hearted fragments

of longing;

the map on the wall

boasting the wildness of the west,

the childishness of want

spelled out in times of pick-axed hope,

stale beer becoming

more—

a mystifying tryst with stillness.

A year later, lost,

you stopped at a saloon in Salina

when rumors of bed bugs

sent you high-tailing it

into darkness, some truck stop,

met me in the morning

at an Irish pub in Denver—two beers and a hell

of a story.

After you died I went back to Buffalo—

discovered you can still smoke

out the stress

at that old hole-in-the-wall

next to the Occidental Hotel

where we did years ago—

where booths set with bullet holes

were grandfathered-in

from boom-and-bust days,

and oratory fixations on

preserving blazing greatness

are evergreen

as Washington’s grimace, tall tales

tumbling from walls, open mouths

letting us in

an embrace—a glass

achingly full,

a place that has always wanted to keep you

where you want to be kept.

By Ginger Harris

Biography:

Ginger Harris is an emerging writer who lives in Denver. She has a bachelor’s degree in English Literature from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, where she also studied creative writing. You can find more of her work on Instagram @ayla.poetry

