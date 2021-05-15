BAR STORIES By Ginger Harris

BAR STORIES
Chatting away at a bar in the Badlands
you said that woman
was so beautiful, so nice,
scene set to snap your heart
into light-hearted fragments
of longing;
the map on the wall
boasting the wildness of the west,
the childishness of want
spelled out in times of pick-axed hope,
stale beer becoming
more—
a mystifying tryst with stillness.
A year later, lost,
you stopped at a saloon in Salina
when rumors of bed bugs
sent you high-tailing it
into darkness, some truck stop,
met me in the morning
at an Irish pub in Denver—two beers and a hell
of a story.
After you died I went back to Buffalo—
discovered you can still smoke
out the stress
at that old hole-in-the-wall
next to the Occidental Hotel
where we did years ago—
where booths set with bullet holes
were grandfathered-in
from boom-and-bust days,
and oratory fixations on
preserving blazing greatness
are evergreen
as Washington’s grimace, tall tales
tumbling from walls, open mouths
letting us in
an embrace—a glass
achingly full,
a place that has always wanted to keep you
where you want to be kept.
By Ginger Harris
Biography:
Ginger Harris is an emerging writer who lives in Denver. She has a bachelor’s degree in English Literature from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, where she also studied creative writing. You can find more of her work on Instagram @ayla.poetry