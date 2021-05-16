Brown By Daphne Hall

Brown

No, moons of honey—dusted with gold.

They sit comfortably behind the

curtain of eyelashes no

man is ever grateful

for.

The constellations across his face,

etch his back,

join at the shoulders,

trickle down his arms

to his finger

tips.

There is a lone star. It rests

on the top of his lip.

My gaze catches

his pull. We

unite.

They connect as if

our love is a telescope,

brushing up against the sky.

I am Galileo, he is

Venus.

Through phases of eccen-

tricity, we everlast.

By Daphne Hall

Biography:

I am an aspiring educator, partial to my cat Gwen, thrive in melodrama and am a recovering Baptist. I am currently attending University of North Florida for my bachelor’s degree in English with a dash of Creative Writing and Social Welfare.



