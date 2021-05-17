Body Must Remember By Rain Wright

Body Must Remember

sometimes i wonder on my mother’s desires—

desires beyond mothering warm children in early morning

rumpled beds and what wants her mother body knew about

need held in woven muscles and harboring eager bones and

those moving salt oceans and craving stones in the body





but my aging woman’s body often gazed upon by flicking

occasional eyes that judge a curve and crease,

my body knows desires on those long days that bones who

grew daughters speak about the way water talks

with body skin and sweat and my mother’s





desires that maybe lay on tongues like that

warm mint and that melted honey tea she served to

guests in chipped teacups with brown bread

flour covering her kneading hands





as mouths filled with that last pool of sweet conversation

on the bottom of leaving warmed and empty cups

what did she ask her longing skin to get at her own desires,

to call desire to her full and yearning body

that grew hips and clavicle – women’s blood and

tissue and wants because we do want and





want and sometimes i wonder on my,

my body and desire but I can’t ask my

long-dead mother for only half memories

about aging and my woman’s body





but i haven’t lost her mother voice talking about

knowing an aging body and me as enough so

enough that each current of blood is

sticky electric on skin





like some deep beating music on

longer nights when wind is warm and

yes it’s sweet and hot desire is

like finally breathing and i ask about all

desires and love on my own body and the word

love is like wanting much too much and





i let water into all the spaces of my body but

my body won’t forget taste and my body must cry

for its own salt and i wonder at the space of

my skin and touch and the water in others and i

forget an ocean and forget crying on mornings





that don’t fit right and we laugh that we cry in this

family – carrying our mother’s bones and old stories

and i forget and remember to hear the desire in silences

sitting alone with memories of my mother’s song

records on high and loud and i don’t cry much





and my mother always said to get it all out

break open the chests and break it open on

monthly blooding sheets but when the body misses

and age creates new body when it skips and maybe beats





on a different note and then what does this body need

because my body knows relief and patterns in rituals

and the waves speak as memories of certain mother knowledge

and a friend says wind is relief and we must breathe into





it and hear and feel our own body and the wind pushes

the windows on the east of that house on nights that

don’t sleep and i don’t know the water of my body anymore

and i don’t know salt on my tongue that

must miss the path of water over my breast and down legs





because i always remember the anger of angry men

who formed my tongue in twisting flooded mouths

but my body must remember more than this violence

left as a lost breath – the desire of its own heat and





and what of kindness and generous languages of

love and touches that come through exposed

ribcages that know how to undo and





unbraid from body and talk about love and play love

and playing in love – love grows into bones strung together

broken and whole in sheltering body connections

that know and carry body in relationships





with mother voices who formed new bones from

ancestors and their sounds of calling all

desires to a body – to my body



By Rain Wright

Biography:

Rain Wright received her Ph.D. in English with a focus in creative writing from the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa. She currently teaches writing at the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa as a lecturer.

