Almost By Liwen Xu

Almost

hozier plays in the back of our silverfish minivan,

soft and sweet. sunday mornings are this: breeze

over our toes from cracked windows,

laughter as we lay still. smoke sways

against the remnant of last night’s rhythm and blues,

and our singsong peaks and crescendos, alongside.

he’s here now, and sometimes i still see you in his

smile, rosy and coy. summers that end

in song and ghostly starlight, where tomorrow

is still a distant promise, haunt me.

they glisten like freshwater and sting with warmth.

and in their recession, all i see is you,

a first love, promises scattered like fields of falling leaves.

it’s autumn

and i can’t bring myself to say goodbye

By Liwen Xu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Tumblr

