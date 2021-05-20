magnolia By Sarah Esmi

magnolia
It wasn’t until the weeks before the birth
that she spirited herself onto the page
whole
and blooming
her mind
a magnolia
dislodged
from between
a few stones
flowing
downstream
towards
a
great
cascade
The baby was born before the fall
so the water
lovingly diverted the ornament to
a long-lost stream that was less loud
but just as strong
brimming beneath
the flower’s underbelly
and wedged the soft star
inside another cluster
of earth,
inside
patches of
moss
where the petals
unfurled
and consoled one another
For a time
she feared the waterfall
ultimate and roaring
would dry up
she listened every morning
for the thunder
of its plummet
to be sure it was still brilliant
it never ceased
And soon enough
the current unhinged the blossom from the quiet
and propelled it back into the main rush of foam
where it spun like a saucer
into the flow of the froth
dancing and skipping
atop the music of the water
glistening and buoyant
until it reached the edge
of the great plunge
and happily dove
into the effervescence
ephemeral
and free
By Sarah Esmi
Biography
Sarah Esmi is an artist of Iranian descent focusing primarily on experimental and absurdist theatre, collage, movement, and poetry. Sarah began her career as an experimentalist during a Fulbright fellowship in Spain. She has been published in Calyx and the Dime Show Review. She is also the co-founder of counterclaim, a Brooklyn-based production company. By day, Sarah is a practicing attorney, representing the underrepresented in New York courtrooms. www.sarah-e.com, @sarah_______e