magnolia By Sarah Esmi

magnolia

It wasn’t until the weeks before the birth

that she spirited herself onto the page

whole

and blooming

her mind

a magnolia

dislodged

from between

a few stones

flowing

downstream

towards

a

great

cascade

The baby was born before the fall



so the water

lovingly diverted the ornament to

a long-lost stream that was less loud

but just as strong

brimming beneath

the flower’s underbelly

and wedged the soft star

inside another cluster

of earth,

inside

patches of

moss

where the petals

unfurled

and consoled one another

For a time

she feared the waterfall

ultimate and roaring

would dry up

she listened every morning

for the thunder

of its plummet

to be sure it was still brilliant

it never ceased

And soon enough

the current unhinged the blossom from the quiet

and propelled it back into the main rush of foam

where it spun like a saucer

into the flow of the froth

dancing and skipping

atop the music of the water

glistening and buoyant

until it reached the edge

of the great plunge

and happily dove

into the effervescence

ephemeral

and free

By Sarah Esmi

Biography



Sarah Esmi is an artist of Iranian descent focusing primarily on experimental and absurdist theatre, collage, movement, and poetry. Sarah began her career as an experimentalist during a Fulbright fellowship in Spain. She has been published in Calyx and the Dime Show Review. She is also the co-founder of counterclaim, a Brooklyn-based production company. By day, Sarah is a practicing attorney, representing the underrepresented in New York courtrooms. www.sarah-e.com, @sarah_______e

