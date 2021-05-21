MY BOYFRIEND ASKS ME WHAT SEX WITH MY GIRLFRIEND IS LIKE By Anna Šverclová

MY BOYFRIEND ASKS ME WHAT SEX WITH MY GIRLFRIEND IS LIKE

And I ask in return,

have you ever cracked a walnut with your bare hands?

or found the almond hidden within a peach pit?

Have you ever felt the trail of a plum oozeing down your cheeks?

How a strawberry wedges seeds between your teeth?

In the way that a peeled orange fills the room with citrus,

I am licking her off of my fingers all day.

I tell him,

straight sex is a flight where you don’t even look out the windows.

Queer sex is a road trip for the sake of a road trip.

I can stop wherever I want to inhale the scenery.

The fruit of the neck, the peel of the thigh,

the blossom of the asshole, the tender skin crease beneath the buttcheek.

Cup the rind of the inner knee and elbow.

Shake down a fruit tree,

wedge your fingers into a fresh clementine.

Not because you are hungry.

Just for the taste.

By Anna Šverclová

Biography Anna Šverclová (they/them) is a totally queer sophomore director of Macalester College’s slam poetry team, MacSlams. They were born and raised in the Twin Cities suburbs and they cry whenever it snows. Over the years, they have become an expert in layering. Their secret? A journal compliments every outfit.

